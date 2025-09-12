Wachusett School District places second employee on leave over comments on Charlie Kirk’s death

WACHUSETT, Mass. — A second Massachusetts school employee has been placed on administrative leave following ‘inappropriate’ comments made over the death of Charlie Kirk.

The Wachusett Regional School District wrote on its website that a second employee was placed on leave after “alleged inappropriate social media activity.”

“As educators, the safety and well-being of all students are primary,” said Superintendent James Reilly, and WRSDC Chair Lauren Salmon-Garrett wrote. “While we continue to focus on our students, we want to once again thank our staff, families, and local law enforcement for their continued cooperation and partnership.”

On Thursday, A staff member at Wachusett Regional High School in Holden was placed on administrative leave after comments made on social media over Kirk’s death.

Police and school officials didn’t reveal what the teacher’s post stated, but screenshots floating around on social media showed the words, “Just a reminder, we’re NOT offering sympathy.”

Both employees have yet to be officially identified.

Additionally, at least three other Massachusetts school districts are conducting investigations into teachers’ comments on the recent incident.

The Wachusett School District said that it will be investigating the allegations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

