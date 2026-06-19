MBTA General Manager apologizes for hair-pulling incident during team dinner

BOSTON — MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng is issuing an apology following an alleged hair-pulling incident that occurred during a team dinner.

According to a spokesperson from the MBTA, the incident occurred in November 2024 during a dinner between employees and their spouses.

Allegedly, the context of the incident that occurred earlier in the evening was that Eng was joking about his own baldness during an “insensitive interaction” with one of his employees who reported directly to him.

In a statement, Eng said, ”My goal is always to lead with respect and inclusivity. I know that this was a mistake, and I own that. I have apologized to this employee fully and have reflected on my actions. I am committed to learning from this experience and upholding the highest standards of professionalism in all my interactions as secretary and general manager."

Additionally, the MBTA spokesperson added that Eng did apologize to his employees, and that “any claims of harassment, discrimination or retaliatory behavior are completely without merit.”

Eng has been the MBTA’s General Manager since April 2023.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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