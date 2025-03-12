Search underway after police say driver ditched overturned car carrier trailer on Mass. highway

WORCESTER, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a driver who ditched an overturned car carrier trailer on a Massachusetts highway on Wednesday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a rollover crash on the eastbound side of Interstate 290 near mile marker 16.4 just after 5 a.m. found a trailer carrying two cars resting on its side next to the median barrier, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The incident prompted a large emergency response and the closure of the left and middle travel lanes for more than two hours.

overturned car carrier

Crews ultimately uprighted the damaged vehicles and towed them away, along with abandoned the trailer.

The location of the driver hauling the trailer and the cause of the wreck remains under investigation.

There were no reported injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

