Search underway for 5-year-old child who fell into the Merrimack River in Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. — A search is underway in Lowell after a 5-year-old child fell into the Merrimack River.

Police say that the child fell into the river around 5:45 pm on Sunday near the Tsongas Arena.

State police have deployed members assigned to the Marine Unit, Dive Team, Air Wing, and Field Services.

The search stopped around 9 p.m. on Saturday and will continue on Sunday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

