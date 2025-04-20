Search underway for 5-year-old child who fell into the Merrimack River in Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. — A search is underway in Lowell after a 5-year-old child fell into the Merrimack River.
Police say that the child fell into the river around 5:45 pm on Sunday near the Tsongas Arena.
State police have deployed members assigned to the Marine Unit, Dive Team, Air Wing, and Field Services.
The search stopped around 9 p.m. on Saturday and will continue on Sunday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group