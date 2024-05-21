Search related to cold case underway in NH, officials say

NEWPORT, N.H. — Authorities conducted court-authorized search warrants in a New Hampshire town on Tuesday in connection to a cold case.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office says there will be search activity for physical evidence in Newport “throughout the day,” and that there is no threat to the public.

The AG’s Office did not provide any details as to the case itself, but said members of the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit, in conjunction with New Hampshire Department of Justice investigators, the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit, the Claremont Police Department, and the Newport Police Department, will all be assisting with Tuesday’s investigation.

“To preserve the integrity of these investigations, no additional information will be released at this time,” Attorney General John M. Formella said in a statement. “Officials ask that the public respect the privacy of residents in the area and stay off private properties in and around the search activity as the investigation continues.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

