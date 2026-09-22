Search continues for wanted New Hampshire man believed to be in Massachusetts

TYNGSBOROUGH, Mass. — Police are still hunting for a wanted New Hampshire man believed to be on the run in Massachusetts.

Derrick Couture, 39, of Nashua, is wanted on active warrants for arson and criminal threatening, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Couture’s whereabouts are currently unknown. However, investigators said the vehicle he is believed to have been driving after the incident was located in Tyngsborough, prompting a search in the area.

Couture is believed to have traveled into town following the incident and may pose a danger to himself or others, according to the Tyngsborough Police Department.

Authorities said Couture was last seen wearing an all-gray sweatsuit.

Residents are being urged not to approach Couture if they see him. Instead, police urged anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately.

Officials said residents may notice an increased police presence as the search continues.

Anyone with information about Couture’s whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement immediately. Tips can also be provided to the Nashua Police Department Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

Police said they will release additional information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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