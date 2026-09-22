Caught on camera: Out-of-control driver plows into pro shop at Mass. golf course

NEWTON, Mass. — Shocking surveillance video captured the moment an out-of-control driver plowed into the pro shop at an upscale Massachusetts golf course over the weekend.

Video shared with Boston 25 News showed a white Mercedes sedan barreling into the check-in counter at the Brae Burn Country Club in Newton on Sunday afternoon.

The crash violently knocked two workers to the ground and sent golf clubs, balls, and other items flying.

Miraculously, the two pro shop employees and the driver escaped the wreck with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Newton Police Department.

Police said firefighters and a city engineer responded to the private Donald Ross-designed course to board up the gaping hole in the pro shop’s wall after they deemed the building structurally sound.

According to the Brae Burn Country Club’s website, the 18-hole championship track was founded in 1897 and sits on 200 acres.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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