Search continues for missing NH woman after abandoned vehicle found in Merrimack Valley town

WESTFORD, Mass. — A massive search for a missing New Hampshire woman is continuing Friday after her vehicle was found abandoned in a Merrimack Valley town on Thursday, authorities said.

Margaret Hammersley, 73, of Nashua, was reported missing by her family on Thursday afternoon, setting off a multi-agency search centered in Westford, according to the Westford Police Department.

Hammersley’s unoccupied vehicle was found in the area of Pleasant and Bradford streets. Massachusetts State Police, as well as officers from Chelmsford, Billerica, and Pepperell then responded to assist Westford police with a four-hour search around Forge Beach and Freedom Park before efforts were suspended overnight.

Westford authorities, state police dive and marine teams, the Massachusetts Environmental Police, and the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council relaunched the search for Hammersley at 8 a.m. Friday.

A state police helicopter will join the search when skies eventually clear, Westford police noted.

Hammersley is described as about 5 feet, 3 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and shirt, and is believed to be wearing glasses.

Westford police said that Hammersley doesn’t have a phone or any known connection to the town.

Residents in the area are urged to review home surveillance footage, including Ring doorbell cameras and other security systems, for potential sightings of Hammersley.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Westford Police Department at 978-399-2345.

