Seaport Sweat provides free outdoor workouts for summer season

BOSTON — Working out can be a daunting task, but it’s easier doing it with a group!

Seaport Sweat is offering free outdoor workouts throughout the summer season.

Boston 25 News Anchors Nicole Gabe and Ray Villeda spoke with Reese Pressley, an instructor with the program.

She says classes range from Zumba, cardio to Pilates and yoga and that groups range between 50 and 70 people.

“Once you show up to class, you’ll find how welcoming and encouraging the space is for everyone,” Pressley said. “We offer lots of modifications so whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned, experience, fitness lover, there’s something for everyone.”

The sessions are held on the Seaport Common and run from May 5th until September 20th.

Monday through Friday classes are at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Saturday classes all start at 10 a.m.

“Sweatapalooza” starts this Saturday, June 21, and will feature multiple classes, giveaways, and a live DJ.

To learn more about the classes, click here.

