Sea turtles released back into Cape Cod waters after rehabilitation

CAPE COD, Mass. — After months of undergoing rehabilitative care for live threatening injuries, 12 sea turtles were released back into the waters off of Cape Cod.

The five Kemp’s ridleys, four loggerheads, and three green sea turtles were the first group of rehabilitated sea turtles released by the New England Aquarium this summer.

According to the aquarium, the turtles were treated for a variety of life-threatening medical conditions for the past seven months at the Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy, including pneumonia, dehydration, and trauma.

The turtles were cleared to return to Nantucket Sound from West Dennis Beach, where the water temperature recently crossed the 65-degree threshold.

Loggerhead and Kemp’s ridley sea turtles are threatened or endangered species, facing threats including climate change, ocean pollution, and degradation of their habitats.

The turtles were also tagged for post-release monitoring which will monitor the turtles’ behavior, habitat use, and survivorship, which helps inform sea turtle conservation and protection efforts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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