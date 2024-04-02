Scratch tickets sold at Massachusetts deli, gas station win $4 million prizes

BOSTON — A pair of scratch tickets recently purchased in Massachusetts each won $4 million prizes, lottery officials announced Tuesday.

Steven Richard, of Barrington, Rhode Island, elected to receive a one-time payment of $2,600,000 after he purchased a winning “$4,000,000 Bonus Bucks” instant ticket at the Star Country Store & Deli in Westport, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

Richard said he was having breakfast with his father when he gave him a scratch ticket, as he often does, the Lottery said. Richard said he didn’t scratch the ticket until later in the day and couldn’t believe that he had won a grand prize.

Richard plans to use some of his winnings to travel with his wife.

Jeremy Bouchard, of Erving, elected to receive a one-time payment of $2,600,000 after he purchased a winning $4,000,000 Jumbo Cash” instant ticket at the Sandri Stop Mart in Greenfield, the Lottery said.

Bouchard said he hadn’t played this game for a while and was reunited with a major win. He plans to purchase a house and a car with his winnings.

Sandri Stop Mart receives a $40,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

