Scouting Boston honors business leaders at Good Scout Awards Breakfast

LOWELL, Mass. — Massachusetts’s largest Boy Scout organization hosted an awards breakfast Tuesday morning honoring several local leaders.

The 20th Greater Lowell Good Scout Awards were presented to David T. Daly, Joe Faro, and former Middlesex County District Attorney Gerard “Gerry” Leone Jr. at the Hilton Garden Inn Tewksbury/Andover.

The Good Scout Award provides Scouting Boston an opportunity to honor a leader, company, or civic group who has made a significant contribution to his/her community.

Daly, founder of Pridestar Trinity EMS, calls receiving the award a “tremendous honor.”

Faro, owner of Tuscan Brands, says he was “deeply humbled” and that the boy scouts “has taught me the importance of integrity, perseverance, and service.”

Former district attorney Leone Jr. says the award means a lot “because it reflects the values of integrity, leadership, and community service that the Scouting movement represents.”

Scouting America serves 76 towns and communities in Massachusetts, including all of Boston, and proudly supports more than 7,300 Scouts and 3,150 volunteers.

