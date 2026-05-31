Scouting America Greater Boston, MPTC hosts 28th annual Law Enforcement Stations Day

LYNNFIELD, Mass. — Members of Scouting America Greater Boston and the Municipal Police Training Committee hosted the 28th Annual Law Enforcement Stations Day in Lynnfield on Saturday.

More than 100 students from across Massachusetts participated in the day-long event, which was designed to inspire and prepare the next generation of public safety professionals.

The immersive event provided hands-on scenario-based training, friendly competitions and career exploration activities led by public safety professionals.

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A public safety fair also highlighted college pathways and career opportunities in law enforcement and emergency services, allowing students to engage directly with front-line officers and agency representatives.

Service Area Director Jennifer Erickson for Scouting America Greater Boston spoke about the dual benefits of the program.

“Exploring is an incredible opportunity for both the youth and the mentors involved in the program,” Erickson said. “The youth can gain hands on experience and behind the scenes knowledge of careers they are considering. For the mentors, they are helping to form a new generation of candidates in their fields as well as possibly find the next hire for their organization. The opportunities for both are endless.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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