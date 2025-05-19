Scooper Bowl returns to City Hall Plaza in Boston

BOSTON — Ice Cream enthusiasts get ready, the nation’s largest all-you-can-eat ice cream festival is returning to City Hall Plaza in Boston.

Get your tickets now for the Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl. Indulge in unlimited frozen treats while supporting Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s lifesaving mission — it’s the sweetest way to make a difference.

This three-day, family-friendly event features a delicious lineup of frozen delights from your favorite local and national brands. With more than 900 gallons of ice cream served each year, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Scooper Bowl runs from June 3-5 from 12- 8 p.m.

All proceeds benefit the Jimmy Fund, directly supporting groundbreaking cancer care and research at Dana-Farber.

Tickets can be purchased for $15 online here or $20 at the door

For more information, visit the link here.

