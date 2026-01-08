Scituate man sentenced to prison for creating and distributing videos of monkey torture

A South Shore man was sentenced to 30 months in prison for his role in creating and distributing videos depicting the “sadistic” torture of monkeys, the US Department of Justice says.

Garrett Fitzgerald, of Scituate, pleaded guilty to conspiring to create and distribute “animal crush videos.” The DOJ says Fitzgerald conspired with others to send money to individuals in Indonesia who would then create videos depicting the violent and sexual torture of baby and adult monkeys.

Fitzgerald and others then distributed the videos online, the DOJ says.

Fitzgerald was sentenced today to 30 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and 100 hours of community service.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group