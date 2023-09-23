Scituate man arrested after armed carjacking in Boston, crashing BMW in Kingston after pursuit

KINGSTON, Mass. — A 34-year-old Scituate man was arrested after an armed carjacking in Boston resulted in a police pursuit that ended with the man crashing a BMW SUV into a stone wall in Kingston.

Trevor Baylef is accused of leading state troopers on a wild morning chase on local roadways, state police said. The charges Baylef is facing were not immediately released on Saturday.

After the crash, troopers found a knife in plain sight inside the crashed BMW, state police said.

At 8:23 a.m. Saturday, state police received a BOLO alert from Boston Police reporting that a black BMW X5 SUV was wanted in connection with an armed carjacking. Police gave the vehicle’s last known location as Interstate 93 at Route 3.

Around the same time, a motorist called the state police barracks in Norwell to report a vehicle matching the description of the SUV involved in the carjacking being driven erratically on Route 3 southbound. State troopers and a K9 unit responded to the area.

At approximately 8:28 a.m., state police saw the suspect, later identified as Baylef, on Route 3 south in Duxbury near the North Street overpass.

Troopers tried to stop the BMW, but Baylef refused to stop and drove away at a very high rate of speed, state police said. The troopers pursued the suspect.

Baylef took Exit 18 onto Main Street, or Route 3A, in Kingston, and then crashed into a stone wall near the intersection of Main Street and Landing Road.

Baylef was arrested at the scene, state police said. An ambulance took him to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth for medical evaluation.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Boston Police investigators responded to Kingston to document the suspect vehicle and take possession of evidence recovered.

