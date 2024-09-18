School evacuated, bomb squad responds after threat made by student at Boylston school, police say

BOYLSTON, Mass. — An apparent bomb threat made by a juvenile student forced the evacuation of a school in Boylston on Wednesday morning.

The State Police Bomb Squad, along with Boylston Police detectives, responded to the Tahanto Regional Middle/High School and swept the school building and areas, police said in a statement. Investigators later determined the threat was not credible.

“The juvenile student was quickly identified and questioned,” police said. “Due to the student’s age, no information about their identity will be released.”

Police did not release the student’s age.

At approximately 8:10 a.m. Wednesday, the Berlin Boylston Regional School District informed Boylston Police of a bomb threat made against the school.

Officials evacuated the school per crisis protocols involving school, police, and fire officials and the town’s public works departments, police said. Students and educators returned inside after the school building was deemed safe.

Police said the incident “was not related to any swatting calls effecting other municipalities.”

Wednesday’s incident in Boylston happened as public school districts across the nation are evacuating school buildings and even canceling school due to bomb threats or threats of gun violence, after a deadly shooting at a school in Georgia that killed four people and injured nine others.

Colt Gray, a 14-year-old student at Apalachee High School outside Atlanta, has been charged as an adult with four counts of murder, law enforcement officials in Georgia have said.

Earlier this month, Methuen Police charged two 14-year-old students in connection with making multiple threats against public schools in that community.

Several local and state agencies responded to Wednesday’s incident, including Berlin Police and Fire, Boylston Police and Fire, Clinton Police, Worcester Police, and the Massachusetts State Police.

Boylston is a small town northeast of Worcester. The town’s population was 4,849 at the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

