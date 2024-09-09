Two 14-year-old students charged with making threats against schools in Methuen, police say

METHUEN, Mass. — Police have charged two 14-year-old students in connection with making multiple threats against Methuen Public Schools over the weekend.

Both students, who attend Methuen High School, are charged with threatened use of explosives and causing disruption of a school, Methuen Police Chief Scott McNamara said in a statement on Monday.

One student is being held on $10,000 cash bail after officers arrested the juvenile at their home on Sunday, McNamara said. An arraignment is planned in Essex County Juvenile Court, Lawrence Session.

The second student will be summonsed to Essex County Juvenile Court, Lawrence Session at a later date, McNamara said. Additional charges may be added.

Police did not identify the students because they are juveniles. McNamara said police have identified a third suspect, but he did not provide specific details.

Methuen students make non-credible bomb threat on social media towards school

Extra patrols were stationed at Methuen Public Schools on Monday as a precaution, the police chief said. Patrols will remain in place throughout the day.

On Saturday, Methuen Police received a report about a bomb threat made against the Timony School on social media. McNamara said police immediately notified public school officials and officers launched an investigation.

Investigators soon determined that the social media account used in the threat belonged to be a Timony School student.

“This was a nonspecific threat that was determined to be uncredible and that the student had neither the means nor opportunity to carry out such a threat,” McNamara said. “This matter remains under investigation but has tentatively referred the matter to the Methuen Public Schools for appropriate disciplinary action.”

Then, at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Methuen Police learned about a second, more specific bomb threat made against Methuen High School on social media, McNamara said. Students and parents reported the posted threat to Methuen Public Schools officials, who then notified police.

Both threats were determined not to be credible, but Methuen Police and Fire and K-9 teams from the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council conducted a thorough sweep of Methuen High School, McNamara said.

Methuen High School

“I want to reiterate the severity of threats such as these. The disruption that these threats cause brings unwarranted fear and anxiety to those across the community. Our department is committed to the safety and well-being of all students and community members and we are working diligently to thoroughly investigate the threats made over the weekend at the highest level,” said McNamara.

“Those found responsible will face significant legal consequences,” McNamara said. “While these threats were not deemed credible, it does not lessen the serious impact they have had across our community. Our priority is and will remain, the safety of our community.”

Both incidents remain under investigation.

Methuen Police credited the community members who reported the threat to school officials and to police, and stressed the importance of reporting suspicious activity and behavior online.

Both threats came less than a week after a mass shooting in Georgia that left four people dead.

“Threats of violence will not be tolerated in Methuen,” McNamara said. “All threats are taken extremely seriously and thoroughly investigated, with those responsible facing the consequences of their actions, both under the law and under school codes of conduct.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

