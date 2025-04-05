Good Samaritan rescues two juveniles from Topsfield pond

IPSWICH, Mass. — Earlier Saturday morning, Ipswich Fire and Police were dispatched to Hood Pond following reports of two juveniles stuck.

Reports said the two juveniles were yelling for help and clinging to their canoe, which had flipped over.

While first responders were on their way, a resident from across the street heard the yelling and got in his canoe to help them.

The man had paddled nearly 100 yards before making his way to the two kids, where the man was able to grab onto the flipped canoe and lead it and the children back to the shore.

Members of the Topsfield Fire and Police were waiting for them on the shore to assist with their arrival.

“This was a very close call, but it ended with the best possible outcome thanks to a Good Samaritan acting quickly,” said Ipswich Fire Chief Paul Parisi. “Our thanks to our mutual aid partners from Topsfield for responding so quickly to this incident. Please let this serve as a reminder to residents that while warmer weather is approaching, the water in our ponds, rivers, and the bay are still very cold. Hypothermia can overcome a person in this water in a matter of minutes. Always wear a Personal Floatation Device (PFD) while on a watercraft. "

Both juveniles and the man were evaluated on the scene and released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

