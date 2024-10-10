Say it ain’t snow! Fall morning brings ‘full winter conditions’ to New England’s highest peak

MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. — The calendar may read October but it looked a lot like a winter wonderland atop New England’s highest peak on Thursday morning.

New Hampshire State Parks reported that its staff woke up to “full winter conditions” at the summit of Mount Washington.

Snowfall was accompanied by temperatures in the mid-20s, single-digit wind chills, and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

In a Facebook post, officials wrote, “Winter comes early at the top of New England!”

Mount Washington State Park closed due to the wintry conditions and operations along the Mount Washington Auto Road and Mount Washington Cog Railway were limited, officials said.

The first official day of winter isn’t until Saturday, Dec. 21.

