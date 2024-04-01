‘Save the date!’: Market Basket teases ‘more for your dollar’ weddings

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Attention engaged couples: Looking for an out-of-the-box idea for your wedding venue? Market Basket says they have you covered.

In an apparent April Fools’ Day joke, the Tewksbury-based grocer announced on social media that loving couples could soon get married at their neighborhood Market Basket with a ceremony in their favorite red-and-white tiled aisle.

“SAVE THE DATE! Coming soon to a Market Basket near you: #MoreForYourDollar Weddings,” the chain wrote. “Walk down the aisle in your favorite aisle. You’ll exchange vows with your loved one in an intimate ceremony.”

After the ceremony, the grocery chain says wedding guests can chow down on Market Kitchen dinner items including rotisserie chicken, pizza, salad, sandwiches, and more. And of course, cake from the bakery will follow.

While the post is likely nothing more than some fun foolery, the idea is quintessential New England.

“This may be an April Fools’ joke. But I did immediately start thinking which aisle would be the best,” one customer commented. “For me, it would have to be the coffee and cereal aisle. Great smell, and get to walk down the aisle to some characters I grew up with.”

Other customers loved the idea of knocking out their shopping while celebrating at the reception.

“During the reception, your guests can get their grocery shopping done for the upcoming week,” one customer commented. “great idea!”

