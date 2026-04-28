Saugus native turns social media power into lifelines for those in crisis

Mass. — Saugus native Victor Oliveira, known online as “The Good Boss”, has built a massive following of over five million people across social media. But his mission goes far beyond content creation.

Using his platform, Oliveira is helping individuals battling homelessness, addiction, and personal crisis find a path forward.

Through real, on-the-ground outreach, he connects people with jobs, recovery programs, and second chances, often documenting their journeys to inspire millions.

Now, Oliveira is taking that mission even further with the launch of “Fresh Start,” a new crowdfunding platform designed to support individuals in need.

The platform helps fund access to treatment, housing, transportation, and other critical resources, while ensuring accountability by directly managing how funds are used.

Unlike traditional fundraising platforms, Fresh Start focuses on long-term impact.

Oliveira partners with recovery centers and continues to update his audience on each individual’s progress, showing the realities of recovery and the power of community support.

Through his nonprofit, The Good Project, and his growing digital reach, Oliveira has already helped dozens of people transition off the streets and into recovery—proving that social media, when used with purpose, can create real-world change.

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