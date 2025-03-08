SAT & ACT test prep scam targets parents with their own kids’ information

BOSTON — The Better Business Bureau warns that scammers are calling New England parents, posing as representatives of legitimate SAT and ACT test prep organizations like the College Board. Alarming to many parents, the callers know their children’s names and where they go to school.

The BBB’s Paula Fleming told Boston 25 News it’s received reports across Massachusetts. Fleming says it’s a common scam this time of year, when many students are preparing to take college entrance exams.

“To date, we’ve had hundreds of scam reports,” Fleming said. “Parents are told that their children have requested test preparation materials, and they have information in regard to their child’s name, their age, and their high school address. It makes it extremely believable.”

Fleming says scammers can often find information about students through social media and other websites.

“We all live in a digital world where it’s very easy to find this information online,” she said.

In complaints to the BBB, victims say the callers are convincing. Scammers usually say the student checked a box or filled out a form at school requesting test preparation materials. Scammers tell parents the materials are free so long as everything is returned in 30 days. However, before materials can be sent, a credit card is needed in the event they are not returned.

Victims say their cards were immediately charged, usually around $250, and the test materials never arrived.

Fleming says the scam works because it preys on parents who simply want their children to succeed. Scammers are betting parents will believe their student took the initiative to request study materials and won’t take the time to double-check.

Critically, Fleming says none of the reputable SAT or ACT prep courses will call and ask for a credit card over the phone.

“It’s important to note that the College Board would never ask for financial information over the phone or use pressure tactics to get the information,” Fleming said.

