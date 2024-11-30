Salmonella outbreak linked to cucumbers prompts CDC warning

CDC is sounding the alarms following a salmonella outbreak linked to cucumbers spreads to 19 states.

According to the CDC, nearly 70 people have been infected with the strain of salmonella, 18 of those being hospitalized, fortunately with no deaths reported.

The strain is being linked to cucumbers grown by Agrotato, S.A. de C.V. in Sonora, Mexico, prompting recalls from SunFed Produce, LLC. on November 27, 2024.

The CDC suggests that you should:

Do not eat recalled cucumbers.

These cucumbers may still be in your refrigerator, so check the stickers on your cucumbers. If the sticker shows “SunFed Mexico” as the place where your cucumbers were grown, throw them away or return them to the location where you bought them.

If you bought whole fresh American cucumbers from October 12 through November 26 and can’t tell where they are from throw them away.

Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled cucumbers with hot, soapy water or by using a dishwasher.

Call your healthcare provider if you have any severe Salmonella symptoms.

If infected, the illness is suggested to last anywhere between 4-7 days. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria.

If you have questions about cases in a particular state, you are advised to call your state’s health department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

