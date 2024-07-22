Salem woman to invest and help family with lottery winnings

Good luck for Francisca Uceta De Placencio of Salem, as she became the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Monopoly Doubler” $10 instant ticket game.

De Placencio chose to receive a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes. She said she plans to use her winnings to invest and help family.

De Placencio purchased the winning ticket at Armas Convenience Store on Jefferson Avenue in Salem. The store receives a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

