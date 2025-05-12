‘Super excited’: Thousands gather in Fenway Park for college graduation

BOSTON — It’s officially graduation season, and thousands of students are capping off years of hard work.

It was Northeastern University’s turn today, Ceremonies were held inside Fenway Park this year, complete with live bands, guest speakers, and a whole lot of celebrating

Kaibo Huang, a graduate of Northeastern, told Boston 25 that it was a “big day for me.”

“Definitely super excited about this weve been waiting for so long about this graduation ceremony and commencement meeting friends and people we know its a big day for me.”

Tens of thousands more students will walk the stage and throw their caps in the air this week, including students at Emerson, MassArt, and Merrimack.

Congrats to all the graduates on your years of hard work!

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

