Salem resident wins $500,000 Massachusetts State Lottery prize

SALEM — Guy Babineau received a onetime payment of $500,000 on Thursday after winning the Massachusetts State Lottery “$500,000 Frenzy” instant ticket game.

Babineau purchased the ticket at the White Dove Market & Grill in Salem. The store will receive $5,000 for their sale of the ticket.

This is the eighth top prize of $500,000 claimed for this game.

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