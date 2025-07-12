Salem police respond to early morning swatting incident

Salem Police responded to a swatting incident early Saturday morning.

Officers received a call reporting a man had shot and killed his wife and threatened to shoot responding officers in the area of Tremont Street and School Street.

Upon arrival, police established a perimeter and attempted to contact the suspect through public announcements and callbacks to the phone number provided by the caller.

Around 5:50 a.m., officers observed a male through the window of the home.

Shortly after, at 6 a.m. dispatchers received a call from a person inside the home, who noted the police presence and whose voice differed from the original caller.

The residence was cleared, and it was determined that the call was a swatting incident, police say.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

