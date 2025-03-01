Safety program by Mass General Brigham helps domestic violence survivors protect themselves

BOSTON — A new local tech safety program is helping victims of domestic violence protect themselves from their abusers.

In collaboration with Mass General Brigham and AT&T, the program is designed to help survivors prevent a former partner from accessing and tracking their phones.

The initiative also educates on how technology, in the wrong hands, can be misused for control and abuse.

“Most people have access to technology in some form, and an abusive partner can exploit that, using it as a weapon against them,” said Jackie Savage-Borne from Brigham & Women’s Hospital.

The service also offers resources to domestic violence advocates, helping them safely communicate and share information with their clients.

“These days, even something as simple as a food delivery app could be used as a tracking device. These are things I didn’t even know,” Borne added.

For those in need of help, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 800-799-SAFE.

