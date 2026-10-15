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Saddle up: Seaport transforms into Wild West ahead of annual Rodeo & Music Festival

By Alexis Rossi, Boston 25 News Staff
Seaport rodeo festival Tons of dirt being leveled ahead of the weekend festival on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026.
By Alexis Rossi, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Part of Seaport is being transformed into the Wild West.

Six hundred tons of dirt have been transported into the city for the 2nd annual Boston Rodeo & Music Festival.

Crews were leveling the dirt out to create a massive arena floor.

The two-day event kicks off Friday with professional bull riding and barrel racing.

Over 4,500 people attended the festival in its first year.

Gates open at 4 p.m. on both days, with the rodeo starting at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on the event’s website.

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