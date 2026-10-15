Saddle up: Seaport transforms into Wild West ahead of annual Rodeo & Music Festival

BOSTON — Part of Seaport is being transformed into the Wild West.

Six hundred tons of dirt have been transported into the city for the 2nd annual Boston Rodeo & Music Festival.

Crews were leveling the dirt out to create a massive arena floor.

The two-day event kicks off Friday with professional bull riding and barrel racing.

Over 4,500 people attended the festival in its first year.

Gates open at 4 p.m. on both days, with the rodeo starting at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on the event’s website.

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