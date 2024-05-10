‘Rowing changed my life’: Brookline man will row to London to help other veterans

BROOKLINE, Mass — Bryan Fuller of Brookline is training for a big trip.

A very big trip.

He’ll be launching a specially equipped rowboat, along with three other crew members, from Boston on June 1st.

The destination is London.

Fuller, who owns Power Rowing in Brookline, says this will be the first time a crew rows from Boston to London.

“It doesn’t feel crazy to me,” said Fuller, a U.S. Army veteran. “It does seem crazy to a normal person because of the scale. It’s so big.”

Fuller estimates the trip, which covers more than three thousand miles, will take about 50 days to complete.

“I always tell people the biggest challenge is mental. You’re stuck on a pretty small boat. The boat is about 28 feet long.”

Fuller is raising money for Community Rowing in Brighton.

He started rowing through a program that organizes sponsors for veterans. He believes it had such a positive impact on his life that he wants to see more veterans be able to take advantage of it.

“I wanted to help people the same way it helped me.”

The crew will launch from Community Rowing on the morning of June 1st and plans to make a stop at Menino Park in Charlestown for an official send-off. The project is called London Calling Row.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group