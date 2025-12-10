Roslindale woman accused of dragging officer after refusing to exchange info with crash victim

BOSTON — A Roslindale woman is facing serious charges after allegedly striking a car with her vehicle and then dragging a police officer as she tried to race away from the scene, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said.

Around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 6, Boston police officers responded to the intersection of Beacon Street and Spruce Street for a motor vehicle accident after a caller told police that a Honda Accord had reversed and bumped into their car and refused to move or exchange information.

When the responding officer explained that information must be exchanged with the victim, the driver, who police identify as 27-year-old Avagadra Lipson, then accelerated away, dragging the officer and injuring his foot, a BPD spokesperson said.

The victim provided a photograph of the Honda’s license plate and officers pulled over Lipson a short time later near Center Plaza, police say.

When the officers ordered her to exit the car, Lipson allegedly continued to drive forward.

An officer then pointed his gun at Lipson while he ordered her again to exit the vehicle, police say.

While being placed under arrest, Lipson allegedly resisted and demanded to be told why she was being arrested, the DA says.

According to the DA, while being placed in the police cruiser, Lipson kicked an officer in the chest.

“This disturbing set of facts indicates that police officers were placed into a dangerous situation by this defendant not once, but twice, within minutes. It’s fortunate that there weren’t more serious injuries. This is yet another reminder that an officer’s shift can turn perilous in an instant,” Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden said.

Avagadra Lipson is charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, leaving the scene of a crime with property damage, refusing to identify as a MV operator, and resisting arrest.

