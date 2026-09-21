NH parents arrested after 4 kids found living in ‘severely unsanitary’ conditions, police say

DOVER, N.H. — Two New Hampshire parents are facing child endangerment charges after police say four young children were found living in “severely unsanitary” conditions, authorities announced Monday.

Detectives arrested Taylor Brock, 28, and Antonio Russell, 29, both of Dover, on Monday, Dover Police Chief David Terlemezian said.

Brock and Russell have been charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child following an investigation involving four children.

Police said the investigation began after staff from the Dover Housing Authority contacted officers with concerns about children living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

Officers and detectives responded and found two 23-month-old twins, a 3-year-old child, and a 9-year-old child living in conditions that raised significant concerns about health and sanitation, according to investigators.

With help from the New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth and Families, police removed the children from the home and placed them in the care of other family members.

Detectives later obtained arrest warrants for Brock and Russell, who were taken into custody without incident.

Brock and Russell, who have since been released on personal recognizance, are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 22.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 603-742-4646. Those wishing to remain anonymous can provide information to the Dover Crimeline at 603-749-6000.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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