Roslindale business owner moves car off busy street after ICE detainment

BOSTON — A business owner in Roslindale moved a car off a busy street after neighbors said ICE agents pulled the driver out of the vehicle.

It happened Thursday morning on Corinth Street outside a Family Dollar.

Witnesses told Boston 25 News the keys were left in the ignition of the Ford Fusion.

Josh Muncey, who owns a real-estate office around the corner, said he moved the vehicle out of a lane of traffic to prevent it from getting towed.

“I think it’s kind of sloppy and seems like a disorganized, hurried, scary way to operate,” said Muncey. “To think about taking somebody in their car and leaving their car in the street and running away.”

Neighbors described seeing two unmarked Ford Explorers circling Roslindale Square before calling a hotline that tracks ICE sightings.

The ICE operation unfolded across the street from a bilingual childcare center and in view of minority owned businesses in Roslindale Square.

“How are people in this community supposed to feel in any way safer? You’re taking one of our neighbors and leaving their car running on the street,” said neighbor Amy Littlefield.

City Councilor Enrique Pepén told Boston 25 News he witnessed the aftermath of the ICE operation and referred to it as an “abduction”.

“To say that this is scary and not right is an understatement. I personally was coming out of Square Root after the incident, unaware of the heinous act that just occurred until business owners alerted me,” said a statement from Pepén. “No one should be scared to do their daily errands regardless of their status - especially in our vibrant community. And no one should be witnessing these grave injustices.”

Boston 25 News received the following statement from Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin just before 9 p.m. on Thursday:

<i>Boston City Council member Enrique Pepen needs to stop with the smears. ICE did NOT abduct anyone. We did arrest a criminal that this sanctuary politician and his policies RELEASED from their jails to terrorize more innocent Americans.</i> <i>On February 5, ICE officers arrested Jose Perez-Antonio, a serial criminal illegal alien. His criminal charges include trafficking cocaine and fentanyl and identity theft.</i> <i>Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, if you break the law, you will face the consequences. Criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the U.S.</i> — Tricia McLaughlin, Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary

