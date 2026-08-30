Roman Anthony, Trevor Story reinstated ahead of Red Sox finale against Yankees

BOSTON — Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony and shortstop Trevor Story has been reinstated to the team’s roster ahead of the finale against the Yankees Sunday.

Anthony returns after he was placed on the injured list on May 7 after suffering from a wrist sprain.

Anthony played in eight rehab games with Double-A Portland and the Woo Sox and had two doubles, two home runs, seven RBI, and four walks.

Story was also placed on the injured reserve list on May 16 with a sports hernia. He played in ten rehab games with Woo Sox and had double and three RBI, while starting eight games at shortstop and two as the designated hitter.

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The Red Sox are set to finish off their series finale against the Yankees today at 1:35 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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