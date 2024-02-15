Rollover wreck snarling morning traffic on Route 128 in Woburn

WOBURN, Mass. — A rollover wreck is snarling morning traffic on Route 128 in Woburn on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews are responding to the crash on the southbound side of the highway at Route 38.

Aerial video showed a pickup truck resting on its side with debris scattered in the travel lanes. Firefighters and EMTs were also spotted around the truck working to free the driver.

It appears that just one lane of traffic is getting by near the crash.

Motorists are being warned of lengthy drive times leading up to the area.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

It didn't take long for that 128SB drive time to escalate. This is due to the rollover in Woburn @boston25 pic.twitter.com/VICmYfvB7I — Catherine Parrotta (@CatherineNews) February 15, 2024

Sky 25 is over a rollover on 128SB at Rt 38 in Woburn. Stay to the left @boston25 pic.twitter.com/gpRNgLKcS4 — Catherine Parrotta (@CatherineNews) February 15, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

