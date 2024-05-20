Rollover crash involving box truck snarls morning traffic on Mass. Turnpike

AUBURN, Mass. — A rollover crash involving a box truck on the Massachusetts Turnpike is causing major traffic delays on Monday morning.

The truck crashed on the eastbound side of the highway in Auburn, leading to the closure of at least one lane of traffic.

Road crews and Massachusetts State Police troopers were spotted at the scene of the wreck.

Vehicles are getting by in two lanes but traffic is backed up for about six miles leading up to the crash.

Mass. Pike rollover

Motorists are being urged to seek an alternate route until further notice.

There was no immediate word on whether the driver was injured.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

