‘Rocks thrown everywhere’: Huge geyser shoots from broken water main in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A huge geyser erupted from a broken water main in a Somerville neighborhood early Friday morning, damaging cars and homes with rocks.

Costa Bryanos told Boston 25 News that the force of the gushing water woke him up. When he looked outside, he couldn’t believe what he saw.

“I woke up this morning at 5 a.m., and there’s a geyser of water outside my house,” Bryanos said. “There were rocks thrown everywhere...Back windshield is shattered...The house got hit, and some of the siding is damaged. It’s a miracle the windows didn’t break.”

Bryanos said it took crews about two hours to shut off the water.

Somerville Water and Sewer confirmed a break in the main pipe on Boston Street near Monroe Street. A construction crew was called in to assist with repairs.

Somerville water main break causes damage

Officials warned residents that water service would be shut down for the following addresses during the repairs:

163 – 179 Washington St (odd #s only)

1 – 4 Munroe St

1 – 30 Boston St

406 McGrath Hwy

5 – 24 Prospect Hill Ave (excluding #9)

Bryanos joked about the misfortune, saying, “That’s what you get insurance for.”

Video from the scene showed crews still working Friday afternoon. Sidewalks in the area were also left littered with debris.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area until further notice.

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