DA: Man pleads guilty for threatening to ‘shoot up’ NH high school

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

Kyle Hendrickson (Portsmouth, NH Police Department)

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A man pleaded guilty on Monday for threatening to shoot up a New Hampshire high school on social media in April.

Kyle Hendrickson, 25, of Portland, Maine, pleaded guilty to one count of interstate threatening communications and one count of possessing a firearm in a school zone.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Hendrickson posted a video to his Snapchat account where he showed a handgun while sitting in a car outside of Portsmouth High School.

The video reportedly included text that said, “imma shoot up the school.”

Portsmouth closed all schools for a day when the threat occurred.

Responding law enforcement officers say they found an AR-15 rifle, a shotgun, camouflage body armor, a handgun holster, a red-dot sight, and numerous rounds of ammunition in Hendrickson’s car. The handgun used in the Snapchat video was reportedly found in a motel where Hendrickson was staying in Maine on the night of April 12.

He will be sentenced on March 15, 2024.

Each charge Hendrickson is facing provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

