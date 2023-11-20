3 NH women accused of attacking Macy’s employee while trying to steal $3,000 worth of merch

SALEM, N.H. — Three women were arrested after allegedly assaulting a Macy’s employee and trying to make off with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise over the weekend.

26-year-old Lay Rosa Cruz, 20-year-old Edmary De Thomas Cruz, and 27-year-old Siul Rosa Cruz, all of Manchester, were charged with robbery, riot, willful concealment, theft over $1,500, theft detection device remover, and organized retail crime enterprise. All three women were processed on cash bail.

Officers responding to the parking lot of Macy’s on Saturday around 5:54 p.m. for a report of a fight in progress found the three women who had been caught shoplifting by a store employee, according to Salem Police.

The trio allegedly attacked a loss prevention employee when they were confronted for trying to flee with over $3,000 in stolen goods.

The employee sustained minor injuries.

All three women were arraigned on Monday in Rockingham Superior Court. Police say additional stores were targeted by the trio and more charges will likely follow.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group