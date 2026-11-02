Rock thrown through doors of brewery in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mass. — Widowmaker Brewing is asking the public for help identifying a person after someone threw a rock through the doors of its Brighton location.

The brewery shared details of the incident on Facebook, saying it comes after a separate incident at its Braintree location earlier in the month.

“We started the month off with a truck through our building in Braintree. We are ending it with a rock through our doors in Brighton,” the brewery wrote.

Widowmaker asked anyone who recognizes the person involved in the Brighton incident to contact the brewery directly.

Despite the damage, the brewery said both its Brighton and Braintree locations will remain open Monday.

No additional details about the incident were immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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