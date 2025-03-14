Rochester man found guilty of 2023 fatal shooting, sentenced up to state prison

BROCKTON, Mass. — Plymouth County District Attorney has announced that a Rochester man has been sentenced to state prison after being found guilty of a 2023 fatal shooting.

Cody Perry, 36, was convicted on Wednesday, March 12, of Voluntary Manslaughter and Assault & Battery with a Deadly Weapon Causing Serious Bodily Injury.

Perry was arrested back on April 7, 2023, following the death of 41-year-old Justin Doberck.

According to police, the incident occurred when Perry and Doberck had a disagreement at a Bonfire at 259 New Bedford Road.

The situation escalated quickly when Perry went inside the home to retrieve a firearm, which he used to fatally shoot Doberck. Perry was arrested on scene without further incident.

Perry will be facing 8-10 years in State Prison.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

