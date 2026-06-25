Child in stable condition after falling from second-floor window in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — A child is in stable condition after they had reportedly fallen out of a second-floor window at a residence in Worcester, police say.

At around 5 PM, police were dispatched to a residence on Southold Road to reports of a child who fell from a window.

Police say that the child was taken to a local hospital, where they were eventually reported to be in stable condition with “bumps and bruises.”

Worcester police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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