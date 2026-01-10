Roadway in Abington closed after pedestrian crash

ABINGTON, Mass. — A pedestrian crash forced a roadway in Abington to be temporarily closed on Friday.

The crash involved a car and a pedestrian on Route 18, Abington police say.

Route 18 southbound remained closed at Summit Road and traffic was diverted away from the accident.

Northbound traffic remained open.

“No emergency vehicles were involved in this incident. All roadway impacts and closures previously posted remain in effect,” Abington police said. “Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

