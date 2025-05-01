Road to repeat: Here’s when the Boston Celtics play next in the NBA playoffs

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics secured a spot in the Eastern Conference semifinals after ousting the Orlando Magic with relative ease in the opening round of the NBA playoffs.

The defending NBA champions defeated Orlando in five games and will now play either the New York Knicks or Detroit Pistons in the second round.

The Knicks lead their series 3-2. Game 6 will be played in Detroit on Thursday night.

Boston’s quest for Banner 19 will continue next week. Here’s a look at when they’ll play their second-round games:

Game 1: Monday, May 5, at TD Garden

Game 2: Wednesday, May 7, at TD Garden

Game 3: Saturday, May 10, at NYK/DET

Game 4: Monday, May 12, at NYK/DET

Game 5: Wednesday, May 14, at TD Garden (if necessary)

Game 6: Friday, May 16, at NYK/DET (if necessary)

Game 7: Monday, May 19, at TD Garden (if necessary)

The times for tipoff in the games have not yet been determined.

