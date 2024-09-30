Road rage suspect tried to run over multiple people during wild rampage in Mass. town, police say

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A man is facing a slew of criminal charges after investigators say he tried to run over multiple pedestrians, drove into the backyard of a home, and spit on police officers during a wild road rage incident in a Massachusetts town on Sunday afternoon.

Alan Eugene Stec, 61, of East Bridgewater, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court on charges including two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under 14, assault with a dangerous weapon, malicious destruction of property under $1,200, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, failure to stop for police, three counts of assault and battery on a police officer, three counts of assault and battery, marked lanes violation, and failure to stop or yield, according to East Bridgwater Police Chief Michael Jenkins.

Officers responding to a 911 call for a report of a road rage incident in the area of 555 Washington Street in East Bridgewater just after noon learned a motorist, later identified as Stec, had intentionally struck another vehicle and was attempting to hit multiple people who were on foot with his car, Jenkins said in a news release.

While at the scene, Jenkins said his officers found Stec behind the wheel of a damaged vehicle. He then allegedly refused to stop and narrowly missed colliding with a police cruiser as he drove onto a lawn and into a backyard.

After refusing multiple orders to stop, Stec eventually exited his vehicle near a wooded area and attempted to flee on foot, prompting an officer to deploy his taser, according to Jenkins.

Stec then allegedly spit on officers as he was taken into custody.

He is being held on $250,000 bail pending his arraignment.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

