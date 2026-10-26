‘Ride for Your Life’ brings cyclists to Boston Common for safer streets

BOSTON — Cyclists took over Boston Common for the city’s fourth annual “Ride for Your Life.”

The event featured a 6-mile slow ride, a 1-mile walk and a rally at the State House.

This year’s rally honored Louisa Gag and others killed on Massachusetts roads, while calling for new legislation aimed at making roads safer.

Gag worked for Mayor Michelle Wu in the city’s transportation department and was a longtime advocate for safer streets and improved bicycle infrastructure.

Government data shows cyclist deaths have more than doubled since 2010.

“My daughter Sidney was 5 years old when she was killed by a driver of a commercial vehicle, and we’re here to remember her and hundreds of hundreds of like her who died on our streets, and the lives of their families that were changed forever,” said Eric Olson.

Sidney was killed in Andover in 2023.

Olson’s family now runs Massachusetts Families for Safe Streets. They also created the Rainbow Fund in Sidney’s honor to help families dealing with tragedies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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