RICEMA hosting first ever night market in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Something big is coming to Worcester!

The city’s first-ever Worcester Night Market is happening Saturday, September 19, 2026, from 4 to 9:30 p.m. outside Worcester City Hall on Franklin Street.

Hosted by RICEMA — Refugees & Immigrants Cultural Empowerment Massachusetts — the event will bring people together through food, art, entertainment, and local small businesses.

The Night Market is all about celebrating Worcester’s diverse communities while giving local businesses and creators a chance to shine.

Organizers say they want to create a place where everyone feels welcome, connected, and proud to be part of Worcester.

Come for the food. Stay for the music, art and community.

The Worcester Night Market aims to keep the spirit of community alive — one night, one connection and one celebration at a time.

For more information, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group