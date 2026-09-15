Malden school worker arrested on child sexual exploitation charges

MALDEN, Mass. — A school worker in Malden has been arrested and is facing federal sexual exploitation charges.

Investigators say Anthony Lamont Fowlkes communicated with two underage teen girls living in Michigan and received sexually explicit photos from the teens.

A police affidavit also alleges he threatened to distribute the photos if they stopped communicating with him.

Investigators say Fowlkes also sent sexually explicit photos of himself to the minors.

Malden Public Schools Superintendent Timothy Sippel says there is no indication that Malden schools or students were involved.

“We will fully cooperate with federal, state and local officials in their investigation of this matter as needed, and they will continue to keep us informed,” Sippel said in a statement. “At this time, we have no indication that the charges involved the Malden Public Schools in any way. Since this is an open investigation, we cannot comment further on this case.”

Since being arrested Tuesday morning, he was fired from AlphaBEST, which is a Before and After-School program in Malden. He used to work at Linden School as well.

“We are aware of the impact this news may have on our community, and we thank you for your continued support for our students. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority,” Sippel said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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