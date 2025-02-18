Rhode Island woman wins $1 million on Massachusetts scratch ticket

BOSTON — A Rhode Island woman is enjoying a huge lottery win, thanks to a lucky scratch ticket she bought in Massachusetts.

Lauren Lasso of Pawtucket, Rhode Island is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Diamond Deluxe” $30 instant ticket game, state lottery officials said Tuesday.

Lasso chose the cash option on her prize. She received a one-time payment of $650,000, before taxes.

Lauren Lasso (Massachusetts State Lottery Commission)

Lasso plans on saving her winnings.

She purchased her winning ticket at Vista Donuts, 1096 Washington St. in Attleboro.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group