Rhode Island woman wins $1 million on Massachusetts scratch ticket

BOSTON — A Rhode Island woman is enjoying a huge lottery win, thanks to a lucky scratch ticket she bought in Massachusetts.
Lauren Lasso of Pawtucket, Rhode Island is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Diamond Deluxe” $30 instant ticket game, state lottery officials said Tuesday.
Lasso chose the cash option on her prize. She received a one-time payment of $650,000, before taxes.
Lasso plans on saving her winnings.
She purchased her winning ticket at Vista Donuts, 1096 Washington St. in Attleboro.
The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
